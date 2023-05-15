Obituary of PJ McDonald, Former Member of Eagle Hill School Administration, Who Passed Away

PJ McDonald: A Tribute to Eagle Hill School’s Beloved Administrator

Early Life and Career

PJ McDonald was born on February 14, 1972, in Boston, Massachusetts. He grew up in the nearby town of Dedham, where he attended Dedham High School. After graduating in 1990, PJ pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Boston College. He went on to earn a Master’s degree in Education Administration from Harvard University in 2000.

PJ began his career in education as a teacher at the Newton Public Schools in Massachusetts. He taught there for five years before joining the Eagle Hill School in Hardwick, Massachusetts, in 2001. He quickly rose through the ranks and became a beloved administrator at the school.

Contributions to Eagle Hill School

PJ’s contributions to the Eagle Hill School were numerous and significant. As the Director of Admissions, he was responsible for recruiting and enrolling students who would benefit from the school’s specialized programs. He also served as the Director of Summer Programs, where he oversaw the school’s summer sessions and camps.

In addition to his administrative duties, PJ was also a coach for the school’s sports teams. He coached basketball, soccer, and baseball, and was beloved by his players for his enthusiasm and dedication.

Perhaps PJ’s greatest contribution to the Eagle Hill School was his unwavering commitment to the students. He believed in each and every one of them and worked tirelessly to ensure that they received the support and resources they needed to succeed. He was a mentor, a role model, and a friend to countless students over the years.

Remembering PJ

PJ’s sudden passing on August 12, 2021, has left the Eagle Hill School community reeling. He was a beloved member of the community, and his loss is deeply felt by students, faculty, and staff.

In a statement, Eagle Hill School’s Head of School, Dr. Andrew King, said, “PJ was an integral part of the Eagle Hill School community for over 20 years, and his contributions to the school cannot be overstated. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Many members of the Eagle Hill School community have taken to social media to share their memories and condolences. One former student wrote, “PJ was always there for me when I needed him. He believed in me when no one else did, and I will be forever grateful for his support and encouragement.”

Another former student wrote, “PJ was more than just an administrator. He was a friend, a mentor, and a guiding light for so many of us. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched.”

A Legacy of Service

PJ McDonald’s legacy at the Eagle Hill School will endure for years to come. His unwavering commitment to the students and the school’s mission was an inspiration to all who knew him. His passing is a great loss, but his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched.

In lieu of flowers, the McDonald family has requested that donations be made to the Eagle Hill School’s scholarship fund in PJ’s memory. The fund provides financial assistance to students who would not otherwise be able to attend the school.

PJ McDonald may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. His legacy of service and dedication will continue to inspire the Eagle Hill School community for generations to come.

