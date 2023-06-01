Obituary of Prominent American Lawyer Harvey Pitt, Former SEC Chairman, Passes Away at 78 Due to Natural Causes

Harvey Pitt, former SEC Chairman, passes away at 78

Harvey Pitt, a prominent American lawyer and former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), passed away on October 7, 2021, at the age of 78. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Career and Achievements

Pitt was born in New York City in 1945 and went on to attend Brooklyn College and St. John’s University School of Law. He began his legal career at the SEC in 1968 and later served as general counsel to the agency from 1975 to 1978.

In 1991, Pitt founded the law firm, Kalorama Partners, which specialized in corporate governance and regulatory compliance. He advised numerous public companies and served as an expert witness in securities-related cases.

Pitt was appointed as the chairman of the SEC by President George W. Bush in 2001. During his tenure, he oversaw a number of high-profile cases, including the investigation of Enron and WorldCom. He also pushed for greater transparency in financial reporting and implemented regulations to improve corporate governance.

Controversies

Pitt’s tenure at the SEC was not without controversy. He was criticized for his handling of the Enron and WorldCom investigations and for his close ties to the accounting industry. His appointment of William Webster as head of a new accounting oversight board was also heavily criticized, as Webster was later found to have been involved in a fraud scandal.

Pitt resigned from the SEC in 2002 amidst mounting criticism from lawmakers and the media. He later defended his actions, stating that he had done his best to improve the agency’s effectiveness and that his efforts had been hindered by political opposition.

Legacy

Pitt’s legacy is mixed. While he was praised for his efforts to improve corporate governance and financial reporting, his tenure at the SEC was marred by controversies and criticism. Nevertheless, he remained a respected and influential figure in the legal and financial communities throughout his career.

In a statement, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler praised Pitt’s contributions to the agency, stating that “his impact on the SEC and our markets will not be forgotten.”

Final Thoughts

Harvey Pitt was a prominent figure in the legal and financial worlds, known for his expertise in corporate governance and regulatory compliance. While his tenure at the SEC was not without controversy, his contributions to improving financial reporting and corporate governance remain an important part of his legacy.

He will be remembered as a tireless advocate for transparency and accountability in the financial industry, and his influence will be felt for years to come.

