Obituary of Pt Sanjay Guha: The Passing of Pt Sanjay Guha

Obituary: Pandit Sanjay Guha

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pandit Sanjay Guha, a revered musician and teacher in the Indian classical music community. He passed away on [insert date] at the age of [insert age].

Pandit Sanjay Guha was born in Kolkata in [insert year], and began his musical training at a young age under the guidance of his father, Pandit Bimalendu Guha. He went on to study with other renowned musicians, including Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and Pandit Ravi Shankar.

Pandit Sanjay Guha was a master of the sitar and was known for his innovative approach to music. He was a prolific performer, having given numerous concerts both in India and abroad. He was also a dedicated teacher and mentor, and his students include many accomplished musicians.

Pandit Sanjay Guha’s contributions to the world of Indian classical music will always be remembered. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and students.

Rest in peace, Pandit Sanjay Guha.

