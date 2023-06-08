Obituary of Qualin Campbell and David Karels: Victims of a Police-Involved Killing in Colorado

Qualin Campbell and David Karels Obituary

Qualin Campbell and David Karels tragically passed away on July 23, 2021, in a police-involved shooting in Colorado. Qualin Campbell was born on September 27, 1997, in Denver, Colorado, to parents Lisa and James Campbell. He attended East High School and later pursued a career in music production, which he was passionate about.

David Karels was born on February 3, 1996, in Aurora, Colorado, to parents Karen and Gary Karels. He attended Rangeview High School and was an aspiring artist who loved to create meaningful pieces of art.

Both Qualin and David were beloved members of their families and communities. They will be deeply missed by their parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths are still under investigation, and their families are seeking justice for their loved ones. Qualin and David’s passing is a tragedy that has left a void in the hearts of all who knew and loved them.

Rest in peace, Qualin and David. You will be forever missed and never forgotten.

