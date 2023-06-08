Obituary of Quran Sims, Erie PA Resident and Strong Vincent HS Alumnus, Killed in French Street Shooting

Quran Sims’ Obituary

Quran Sims, a Strong Vincent High School alumnus from Erie, PA, passed away tragically in a shooting on French Street. He was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Sims was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He had a passion for basketball and was a talented player in high school. Sims was also a dedicated father to his daughter and was always there to support his family and friends.

The circumstances of Sims’ death are still under investigation, but his loss has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. He will be remembered for his positive attitude, his love for life, and his unwavering loyalty to those he cared about.

Rest in peace, Quran Sims. Your spirit will live on in the memories of those who loved you.

