Obituary of Rachel Marie Thomas from Cumberland MD | The Passing of Rachel Marie | The Circumstances Surrounding Rachel Marie’s Departure

In Loving Memory of Rachel Marie Thomas from Cumberland, MD

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rachel Marie Thomas on June 2, 2021. Rachel was born on September 12, 1985, in Cumberland, MD, to her parents, John and Mary Thomas.

Rachel was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She had a caring and compassionate nature that touched the lives of many. Her infectious smile and kind heart will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Rachel was a graduate of Allegany High School and later attended Frostburg State University, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education. She had a passion for teaching and spent many years working as an elementary school teacher, positively impacting the lives of countless students.

Rachel’s passing has left a void in the lives of her loved ones that cannot be filled. She is survived by her parents John and Mary Thomas, her brother Adam Thomas, and her sister Sarah Thomas.

A memorial service to celebrate Rachel’s life will be held on June 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cumberland, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Rachel’s memory.

Rachel Marie Thomas will be forever missed, cherished, and loved. May she rest in peace.

