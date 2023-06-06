Obituary of Ramsey-Rushin, a 24-year-old who lost his life in an accident close to Cherokee Park.

Ramsey-Rushin Obituary

Ramsey-Rushin, a 24-year-old resident of Louisville, Kentucky, died tragically in a car accident near Cherokee Park on [date]. The incident occurred when Ramsey-Rushin’s vehicle collided with another car, leading to fatal injuries.

Ramsey-Rushin was born on [date] in Louisville, Kentucky, to [parents’ names]. She graduated from [school name] in [year] and went on to attend [college/university name]. Ramsey-Rushin was a talented [profession/hobby] and enjoyed [list of hobbies/interests].

She is survived by her parents, [parents’ names], and her siblings, [siblings’ names]. Ramsey-Rushin will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The family requests privacy during this difficult time and appreciates all the love and support they have received.

A memorial service will be held on [date/time] at [location]. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to [charity name] in Ramsey-Rushin’s honor.

Ramsey-Rushin’s kindness, intelligence, and contagious smile will be remembered by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

