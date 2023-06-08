Obituary of Raul Torras Martinez, a Motorbike Rider | His Final Video Becomes Viral on the Internet

Remembering Motorbike Rider Raul Torras Martinez

The world of motorcycling has lost a true icon with the passing of Raul Torras Martinez, who died tragically in a motorcycle accident on June 15, 2021. He was just 27 years old.

Raul was not only an accomplished rider, but also a beloved friend and family member. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

As a testament to his incredible skill and passion for riding, Raul’s last video, which he had shared on social media just days before his passing, has gone viral on the internet. In the video, Raul can be seen performing daring stunts and pushing the limits on his motorbike.

While Raul’s death is a devastating loss for the motorcycling community, his legacy will live on through the memories he created and the inspiration he provided to riders around the world.



Raul Torras Martinez Motorbike racing Spanish motorcycle rider Obituary tribute Viral video sensation