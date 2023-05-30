Obituary of Reed Schwallie: Tragic Accident Claims Life of Warren, MI Resident Reed Schwallie

Warren, MI Mourns the Loss of Reed Schwallie

A Tragic Accident

The community of Warren, MI is in mourning after the sudden and tragic passing of Reed Schwallie in an accident. The accident occurred on Thursday, June 17th, 2021 and has left friends, family, and the entire community in shock.

A Life Well-Lived

Reed Schwallie was born on October 10th, 1985 in Warren, MI. He attended Warren Woods Tower High School and was an active member of the community. Reed was a kind-hearted individual who loved spending time with his family and friends. He was known for his sense of humor, infectious smile, and his willingness to help others.

After graduating high school, Reed attended Macomb Community College where he earned an associate degree. He then went on to work as a mechanic at a local auto shop where he was known for his expertise and attention to detail. Reed was a hard worker who took pride in his craft and was always willing to go the extra mile for his clients.

Remembering Reed Schwallie

Reed Schwallie will be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. His infectious smile and positive attitude will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Reed is survived by his parents, two sisters, and several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. His family has asked for privacy during this difficult time and has not released any further details about the accident.

Final Thoughts

The community of Warren, MI is grieving the loss of Reed Schwallie. He was a beloved member of the community who will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

