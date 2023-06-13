Obituary of Reneyda Aguilar-Hurtado, a Woman Detainee Discovered Deceased in DuPage County Jail Cell

Obituary for Reneyda Aguilar-Hurtado

Reneyda Aguilar-Hurtado was a female detainee who was found dead in her cell at DuPage County Jail on May 28, 2021. She was 23 years old.

Born on January 1, 1998, Reneyda was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. She was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and love for life. Reneyda had dreams of pursuing a career in nursing and was working hard to achieve her goals.

Unfortunately, her life was cut short due to the circumstances surrounding her incarceration. Her family and friends are devastated by her loss and are seeking answers to the many questions surrounding her death.

Reneyda’s memory will be cherished by those who knew her. She will always be remembered for her optimism, strength, and resilience.

May she rest in peace.

