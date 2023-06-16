Obituary of Reta Faye McAlpin following her death in Pinson Valley Parkway accident

Reta Faye McAlpin Passes Away Following an Accident on Pinson Valley Parkway

Reta Faye McAlpin, 65, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away on August 25, 2021, after a tragic accident on Pinson Valley Parkway.

Born on May 17, 1956, in Decatur, Alabama, Reta was the daughter of the late William and Mary McAlpin. She graduated from Decatur High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Alabama.

Reta had a passion for teaching and spent over 30 years as an English teacher at various schools in the Birmingham area. She was beloved by her students and colleagues alike for her kindness, patience, and dedication to education.

Outside of work, Reta enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, attending church, and reading. She was also an avid traveler and had visited many countries across the globe.

Reta is survived by her sister, Karen McAlpin, and her brother, John McAlpin, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her sudden and unexpected passing has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed.