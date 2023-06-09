Obituary of Retired Lt. Jack Horka: A Fond Farewell

Retired Lt. Jack Horka Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Lt. Jack Horka. Jack peacefully passed away on [insert date] at the age of [insert age].

Jack was born in [insert birthplace] on [insert birthdate] to [insert parents’ names]. He dedicated his life to serving his country and community, first by enlisting in the [insert branch of military] and later by joining the [insert police department]. He served his country with honor and distinction for [insert number of years] before retiring as a Lieutenant.

Jack was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife [insert wife’s name], his children [insert children’s names], and his grandchildren [insert grandchildren’s names]. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held on [insert date] at [insert location]. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to [insert charity].

Rest in peace, Retired Lt. Jack Horka. Your service and dedication to your country and community will never be forgotten.

Jack Horka legacy Jack Horka military career Jack Horka funeral arrangements Jack Horka family and friends Jack Horka contributions to the community