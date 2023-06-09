Obituary of Retired Lt. Jack Horka: A Fond Farewell

Retired Lt. Jack Horka Passes Away
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Lt. Jack Horka. Jack peacefully passed away on [insert date] at the age of [insert age].
Jack was born in [insert birthplace] on [insert birthdate] to [insert parents’ names]. He dedicated his life to serving his country and community, first by enlisting in the [insert branch of military] and later by joining the [insert police department]. He served his country with honor and distinction for [insert number of years] before retiring as a Lieutenant.
Jack was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife [insert wife’s name], his children [insert children’s names], and his grandchildren [insert grandchildren’s names]. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held on [insert date] at [insert location]. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to [insert charity].
Rest in peace, Retired Lt. Jack Horka. Your service and dedication to your country and community will never be forgotten.
- Jack Horka legacy
- Jack Horka military career
- Jack Horka funeral arrangements
- Jack Horka family and friends
- Jack Horka contributions to the community