Obituary of Robert Chandler – Robert Allan Chandler Passes Away Following a Motorcycle Accident

Robert Allan Chandler: Remembering a Life Cut Short

Robert Allan Chandler, 35, passed away on August 5, 2021, after a tragic motorcycle accident. The accident occurred on his way home from work, and despite the best efforts of the first responders, he did not survive his injuries.

Born on March 23, 1986, in Los Angeles, California, Robert grew up with a passion for motorcycles. He often spent his free time tinkering with his bike, and he loved nothing more than hitting the open road with the wind in his hair. Robert was a skilled mechanic and worked for a local motorcycle dealership, where he was highly respected by his colleagues and customers alike.

Robert was a loving husband to his wife of ten years, Sarah, and a devoted father to their two children, Emily and Zachary. He was a kind and generous person who would go out of his way to help anyone in need. Robert had a contagious smile and a great sense of humor that could light up a room. He was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed.

The funeral service for Robert Allan Chandler will be held on August 11, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Motorcycle Safety Fund in Robert’s memory.

Rest in peace, Robert – you will be forever in our hearts.

Robert Chandler Accident Robert Chandler Obituary Robert Allan Chandler Death Robert Chandler Motorcycle Accident Remembering Robert Chandler