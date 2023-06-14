Obituary of Roger Porter, Construction Worker Fatally Injured at Brockton Hospital Site

Obituary: Roger Porter, Worker Killed at Brockton Hospital Construction Site

Roger Porter, a 42-year-old construction worker, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after an accident at the Brockton Hospital construction site. He was born on October 18, 1978, in Brockton, Massachusetts, to his parents, James and Susan Porter.

Roger was a skilled construction worker who had worked for several companies over the years. He was hired by the construction company, Shawmut Design and Construction, to work on the Brockton Hospital project. Unfortunately, on Tuesday morning, he fell from a height while working on the site and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roger was a beloved husband, father, son, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Porter, and their two children, Michael and Emily. He is also survived by his parents, James and Susan Porter, and his three siblings, Mary, John, and David.

Roger will always be remembered for his kind heart, his work ethic, and his dedication to his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family will be holding a private funeral service in his memory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Porter Family Fund to support his wife and children during this difficult time.

Brockton Hospital Construction Accident Roger Porter Fatality Brockton Hospital Brockton Hospital Worker Death Roger Porter Obituary Brockton Hospital Brockton Hospital Construction Safety