Obituary of Ronald Runeric: Ronald Runeric Passes Away by Drowning in Little Sandy Lake

Obituary: Ronald Runeric

Ronald Runeric, aged 35, met an untimely demise by drowning in Little Sandy Lake on Sunday, August 15th, 2021.

Ronald was an avid swimmer and loved spending time around water bodies. He was on a weekend trip with friends to Little Sandy Lake when the unfortunate incident happened. Despite the best efforts of his friends and emergency services, Ronald could not be revived.

Ronald was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 10th, 1986. He was the only child of his parents, Mark and Karen Runeric. He graduated from the University of Dayton with a degree in Computer Science and worked as a software engineer for a reputed firm in Cincinnati.

Ronald was a kind-hearted and selfless person who always put others before himself. He was a loyal friend and a doting son. He loved playing basketball and was an active member of his local church.

Ronald is survived by his parents, Mark and Karen Runeric, and his girlfriend, Samantha. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all those who knew him.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at the First Baptist Church of Dayton on August 22nd, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American Red Cross in Ronald’s memory.

