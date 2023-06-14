Obituary of Roy Ward Leland: Passing Away Following a Tractor Trailer Accident on Interstate 40

Roy Ward Leland Passes Away After a Tragic Tractor Trailer Accident on Interstate 40

Roy Ward Leland, aged 57, passed away after a terrible tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 40. The accident occurred on Tuesday evening, and Mr. Leland was pronounced dead on the spot.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Mr. Leland was driving a tractor-trailer eastbound on the interstate when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a nearby tree. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Mr. Leland was a resident of Knoxville and had been a truck driver for over 30 years. He was known for his hard work and dedication to his job, as well as his kind and caring personality.

The loss of Mr. Leland has left his family and friends heartbroken. He is survived by his wife, two children, and several grandchildren.

The funeral service for Mr. Leland will be held on Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Knoxville. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Red Cross in memory of Mr. Leland.

