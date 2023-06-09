Obituary of Sahra Bulle and Police Identify Woman’s Body Found in Windsor Field

Police Release Identity of Woman’s Body Found in Windsor Field: Sahra Bulle Obituary

The Windsor Police Service has identified the woman whose body was found in a field on Howard Avenue last week as Sahra Bulle. The 26-year-old was reported missing on October 18th, and her body was discovered by a passerby on October 21st.

Bulle was born in Somalia and came to Canada as a child. She was described by friends and family as a kind and caring person who always had a smile on her face. She loved to cook and was known for her delicious Somali dishes.

Her sudden and tragic death has left her loved ones devastated. They are urging anyone with information about her disappearance and death to come forward and help bring justice to Sahra and her family.

The Windsor Police Service is continuing its investigation into Bulle’s death and is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

