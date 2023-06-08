Obituary of Sarah King, a Mother of Two from Peterborough ON, Who Died in a Shooting at an Encampment







Sarah King Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sarah King, a beloved mother and member of the Peterborough community. Sarah was tragically killed in a shooting at an encampment on the outskirts of the city on August 25, 2021. She was just 32 years old.

Sarah was born in Peterborough and spent most of her life in the town, where she raised her two children, Emily and Michael. She was a dedicated mother who worked tirelessly to provide for her family and give her children the best life possible.

In addition to being a devoted mother, Sarah was also a talented artist and musician. She loved to sing and play guitar, and often performed at local venues with her friends. She had a passion for painting and drawing, and her artwork was admired by many in the community.

Sarah will be deeply missed by her children, Emily and Michael, as well as her parents, siblings, and many friends. Her loss is a tragedy for all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of Sarah’s life will be held on September 4, 2021, at the Peterborough Community Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Peterborough Women’s Shelter, a cause that Sarah was passionate about.





