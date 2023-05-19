Obituary of Sergeant Gary Goodner: A Life Well-Lived Comes to an End

Gary Goodner Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Dedicated Serviceman

Early Life and Education

Sergeant Gary Goodner was born on June 2, 1975, in Dallas, Texas. He grew up in a close-knit family and attended local schools in the area. Goodner was an active and ambitious student, known for his drive and determination. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, and began his journey of service to his country.

Service to Country

Goodner served in the Army for over 20 years, dedicating his life to the protection and safety of his fellow Americans. He began his military career as a Private and quickly rose through the ranks, earning multiple promotions and accolades for his service. Goodner was a combat veteran, having served in both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. He was also a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division, known for their bravery and dedication to their mission.

Throughout his career, Goodner was known for his leadership skills and his ability to inspire those around him. He was a mentor to many young soldiers, and his legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched during his time in service.

Personal Life

Goodner was a loving husband and father, and family was always his top priority. He married his high school sweetheart, Lisa, in 1998, and together they had two children, Emma and Jack. Goodner was a devoted father, and he cherished the time he spent with his family. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time outdoors with his loved ones.

Legacy and Impact

Sergeant Gary Goodner’s impact on the military community and his country as a whole cannot be overstated. He was a true patriot and a selfless servant, dedicating his life to the protection and safety of his fellow Americans. Goodner’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, both on and off the battlefield.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Sergeant Gary Goodner is a great loss to his family, his friends, and his country. But his legacy will continue to inspire others to serve and protect their communities, just as he did. We honor his memory and thank him for his service and sacrifice. Rest in peace, Sergeant Goodner.

