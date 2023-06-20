Obituary of Sheldon Bergstrom | News of Sheldon Bergstrom’s passing | Sheldon Bergstrom’s demise

Sheldon Bergstrom Passes Away at Age 68

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sheldon Bergstrom, who died on June 12, 2021, at the age of 68. He was born on September 3, 1952, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Sheldon was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was known for his warm smile, kind heart, and contagious laughter. He had a passion for travel, photography, and music.

Sheldon had a successful career as a software engineer, working for several companies over the years. He was highly respected in his field and was known for his innovative ideas and problem-solving skills.

Sheldon is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda, his two children, Sarah and David, and three grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers, Richard and Brian, and his sister, Karen.

Sheldon will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A private service will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

