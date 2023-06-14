Obituary of Shellabell Tester, a Lenoir resident who died due to drug overdose and was shot by police during the incident.







Shellabell Tester Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shellabell Tester.

Shellabell Tester, a resident of Lenoir, passed away on [DATE] due to a drug overdose. She struggled with addiction for many years, and unfortunately, it ultimately led to her untimely death.

Shellabell will be remembered by her family and friends as a kind-hearted and compassionate person who always had a smile on her face. She had a passion for music and loved to sing and play the guitar.

Although her life was cut short, Shellabell will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.

Officer-Involved Shooting

Unfortunately, Shellabell’s passing was not the only tragedy that her family had to endure. On [DATE], while dealing with the aftermath of her death, the family was informed that Shellabell was also involved in an officer-involved shooting.

Details of the shooting are still unclear, but it is believed that Shellabell was unarmed and suffering from the effects of the overdose when she was shot by the officer. The family is devastated by this senseless loss of life and is seeking justice for Shellabell.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tester family during this difficult time.





