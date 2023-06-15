Obituary of Sierra Loughrin, a Paw Paw High School graduate who passed away in a car accident on June 13th.

Sierra Loughrin, Paw Paw HS Graduate, Passes Away in Tragic Car Accident on June 13

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sierra Loughrin, a recent graduate of Paw Paw High School. Sierra was involved in a car accident on June 13 and tragically lost her life.

Sierra was a beloved member of the Paw Paw community and touched the lives of many during her time at the high school. She was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering positivity.

Sierra’s family and friends are devastated by her loss and are mourning her passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time.

A celebration of Sierra’s life will be held on June 20 at 2pm at the Paw Paw High School auditorium. All are welcome to attend and honor Sierra’s memory.

Sierra Loughrin accident Paw Paw HS graduate dies in car accident Sierra Loughrin obituary Michigan car accident victim Sierra Loughrin Remembering Sierra Loughrin