Obituary of Sierra Still – Kettering Home Shooting Claims Life of Sierra Still on Tuesday

Obituary: Sierra Still

Sierra Still passed away on Tuesday after being shot at a Kettering home. She was a beloved member of her community and her loss is deeply felt by all who knew her.

Sierra was a kind and compassionate person who always had a smile on her face. She will be remembered for her infectious laughter and her ability to brighten up any room she entered.

Her passing is a tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time. We will always remember Sierra for the joy and happiness she brought into our lives and the positive impact she had on those around her.

Sierra Still shooting Sierra Still Kettering Sierra Still death Kettering shooting Dayton shooting