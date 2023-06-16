Obituary of SoCal Couple John Heathco and Abby Lutz, Found Deceased at a Luxury Resort in Mexico

Obituary: John Heathco and Abby Lutz

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John Heathco and Abby Lutz, a beloved couple from Southern California. The two were found dead at a luxury resort in Mexico on March 28, 2021.

John and Abby were known for their adventurous spirit and love of travel. They had been together for several years and were planning to get married in the near future. Their sudden and tragic deaths have left their families, friends, and community in shock and mourning.

John, 33, was a successful businessman and entrepreneur. He was passionate about his work and always strived to be the best he could be. He was also a loving partner and friend, always putting others before himself.

Abby, 25, was a talented artist and photographer. She had a keen eye for beauty and captured stunning images of the world around her. She was also a kind and compassionate person who touched the lives of everyone she met.

Together, John and Abby were a dynamic and loving couple who brought joy and laughter to those around them. Their loss is deeply felt by all who knew them.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths are still under investigation. We ask that their families be given privacy during this difficult time. Rest in peace, John and Abby. You will be forever missed and never forgotten.

Mexico luxury resort death John Heathco and Abby Lutz Obituary of Abby Lutz Suspicious death in Mexico Investigation into SoCal couple’s death in Mexico resort