Obituary of Stephen Bassler and his brothers after a murder-suicide in Howard County, Columbia MD

Howard County Murder-Suicide: Stephen Bassler Obituary

Tragedy in Columbia, MD

The Howard County community was left reeling after a devastating murder-suicide in Columbia, MD. On July 6th, 2021, police responded to a call at a home on Tamar Drive where they found the bodies of two brothers, identified as 61-year-old Stephen Bassler and 58-year-old Gary Bassler. The investigation revealed that Stephen had shot Gary before turning the gun on himself.

Stephen Bassler Obituary

Stephen Bassler was born on February 17th, 1960 in Baltimore, MD to parents Frank and Betty Bassler. He graduated from Towson University with a degree in business administration and went on to work as a financial advisor for over 30 years.

Stephen was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing golf and tennis. He was also a dedicated volunteer at his local church and participated in various community service projects.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, two children, and three grandchildren. His family describes him as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

Mental Health and Gun Violence

The tragedy in Columbia highlights the dangers of gun violence and the importance of addressing mental health issues. According to the American Psychological Association, individuals with mental illness are not more likely to commit violent crimes than those without mental illness. However, when mental illness is combined with access to firearms, the risk of violence increases significantly.

It is crucial that we prioritize mental health resources and work to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness. We must also advocate for common-sense gun laws that will prevent individuals with a history of violence or mental illness from obtaining firearms.

Grief and Support

The Howard County community is mourning the loss of Stephen and Gary Bassler. Their family and friends are in our thoughts during this difficult time. If you or someone you know is struggling with grief or mental health issues, resources and support are available. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) offers free resources and support groups for individuals and families affected by mental illness. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention also provides resources and support for those impacted by suicide.

Conclusion

The tragedy in Columbia serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of gun violence and the importance of prioritizing mental health resources. Our thoughts are with the Bassler family and the Howard County community during this difficult time.

