Obituary of Steve Drummond: Remembering the life of a recently departed soul

Remembering Steve Drummond: A Life Well Lived

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Steve Drummond on May 1st, 2021. He was 67 years old.

Early Life and Education

Steve was born in Sacramento, California in 1953. He grew up in a loving family and had a passion for learning from a young age. He attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 1975.

Career

After college, Steve’s love of learning led him to pursue a career in education. He began his career as a teacher in the Oakland Unified School District, where he worked for over 20 years. He was dedicated to his students and was known for his ability to connect with them on a personal level. His passion for education led him to pursue a Master’s degree in Education from San Francisco State University, which he completed in 1984.

In 1997, Steve left the Oakland Unified School District to become the Director of Education for the California State Assembly. He continued to work in this role for over a decade, where he was responsible for developing education policy and working with lawmakers to ensure that all children in California had access to a high-quality education.

Personal Life

Steve was a devoted husband and father. He met his wife, Karen, in college, and they were married in 1978. Together, they had two children, Sarah and David. Steve was a loving and supportive father, and he was always there for his children when they needed him.

Steve had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hiking and camping with his family. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed discussing books with friends and family. He had a great sense of humor and was known for his quick wit.

Legacy

Steve will be remembered as a dedicated educator who was passionate about improving the lives of children. He was a mentor to many and inspired countless students to pursue their dreams. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

Steve’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the education policies he helped to shape. He will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, and intelligent man who made a difference in the world.

Conclusion

Steve Drummond was a remarkable man who lived a life full of love, passion, and purpose. His dedication to education and his commitment to making the world a better place will be remembered for generations to come. We mourn his loss and celebrate his life, knowing that his legacy will continue to inspire and impact others.

Steve Drummond death Steve Drummond obituary announcement Steve Drummond funeral arrangements Steve Drummond legacy and accomplishments Steve Drummond tribute and remembrance