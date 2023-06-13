Obituary of Steven Diamond, the Brother of Jill Diamond from Vancouver, Who Passed Away

Obituary: Steven Diamond

Steven Diamond, the brother of Jill Diamond from Vancouver, has passed away. He left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him. He was born on October 12th, 1965, and he grew up in Vancouver, Canada.

Steven was a passionate individual who loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was an avid traveler and had visited many countries around the world. He enjoyed exploring new cultures and trying new foods.

Steven was an accomplished businessman who owned and operated his own company. He was a true entrepreneur who dedicated himself to his work. He was a respected member of the business community and was admired by his colleagues for his hard work and dedication.

Steven was a devoted brother, son, and friend. He was always there to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. His infectious smile and positive attitude brightened the lives of everyone he met.

Steven is survived by his sister Jill, his parents, and many close friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A private family service will be held to celebrate Steven’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in his memory.

