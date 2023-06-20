Obituary of Steven McGough and Crystal Aubert – Their Bodies Found in a Vehicle at Tesla Factory

Steven McGough and Crystal Aubert Found Deceased in Vehicle at Tesla Factory

The unexpected passing of Steven McGough and Crystal Aubert has saddened the community. The duo was discovered lifeless inside a car parked at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California.

Steven, aged 27, was a dedicated employee of the electric car manufacturer. He had been working at the factory for several years and was well-respected by his colleagues. Crystal, aged 30, was a nurse who had recently moved to California from Louisiana to be with Steven. The two had been dating for over a year and were known for their loving relationship.

The cause of their tragic deaths remains unknown. The authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident. The Tesla company has expressed its condolences and is cooperating fully with the authorities.

Steven and Crystal’s passing has left their families and friends devastated. They will always be remembered for their kind hearts, infectious laughter, and unwavering love for each other. May they rest in peace.

