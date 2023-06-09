Obituary of Susan Betty Young – Anderson Accident Claims Her Life

Susan Betty Young Passes Away Following Tragic Anderson Accident

Susan Betty Young, a beloved member of the Anderson community, passed away unexpectedly in a tragic accident on Friday afternoon. She was 62 years old.

Susan was born in Anderson on May 17, 1959, to her parents, John and Mary Young. She attended Anderson High School before pursuing a career in nursing. She spent over 30 years working as a nurse, caring for countless patients and earning a reputation as one of the kindest and most compassionate healthcare professionals in the area.

Susan was an avid traveler and enjoyed exploring new places and meeting new people. She was also a devoted animal lover and spent much of her free time volunteering at the local animal shelter.

Her sudden and untimely passing has left her family, friends, and colleagues in shock and disbelief. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Susan is survived by her sister, Jane, and her brother, Robert, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at the Anderson Community Center next Saturday at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the local animal shelter in Susan’s name.

