Obituary of Susan Renaye Fox – Susan Renaye Fox Passes Away Following Greensboro Shooting

Susan Renaye Fox Dies Following Tragic Greensboro Shooting

Susan Renaye Fox, a beloved member of the Greensboro community, passed away on [insert date] as a result of injuries sustained in a shooting incident.

Susan was born on [insert date] in [insert location] to [insert parents]. She attended [insert school] and went on to work as a [insert profession] for [insert company] for [insert number of years]. She was known for her kind and generous nature, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Susan was an active member of her church and enjoyed volunteering with various community organizations. She had a passion for cooking and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Her untimely death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and the entire Greensboro community.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to come forward and contact the authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with Susan’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

