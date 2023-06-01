Obituary of Teshia Brewley – Social Media Influencer Fatally Shot in Buckhead

Remembering Teshia Brewley: A Social Media Influencer

Early Life and Career

Teshia Brewley was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended Georgia State University where she studied communication and media studies. After graduating, Teshia pursued a career in social media influencing. She was passionate about fashion, beauty, and lifestyle topics and had a growing following on various social media platforms.

Impact as a Social Media Influencer

Teshia Brewley’s online presence was a reflection of her vibrant personality and unique style. Her followers appreciated her honest and relatable content, which often included tips on fashion, makeup, and self-care. Teshia was also an advocate for body positivity and encouraged her followers to embrace their natural beauty.

Her impact as a social media influencer extended beyond her online presence. Teshia was involved in various charitable initiatives, including partnerships with organizations that support women’s empowerment and mental health awareness.

Tragic End

On the night of July 17, 2021, Teshia Brewley was tragically killed in a shooting in Buckhead, Atlanta. She was only 32 years old. The incident occurred while Teshia was out with friends, enjoying a night out in the city. The details surrounding the shooting remain unclear, but the community is in shock and mourning the loss of a vibrant young woman.

Legacy and Remembering Teshia Brewley

Teshia Brewley had a profound impact on her community and followers. Her legacy as a social media influencer will continue to inspire and empower others. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, kind heart, and unwavering dedication to her passions.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to support Teshia’s loved ones during this difficult time. The page has already surpassed its fundraising goal, a testament to the impact Teshia had on those around her.

The tragic loss of Teshia Brewley is a reminder of the senseless violence that plagues our communities. Her death is a call to action for us all to work towards creating safer and more inclusive spaces for everyone.

Rest in peace, Teshia Brewley. Your light will continue to shine bright in the hearts of those you touched.

