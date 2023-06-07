Obituary of Thaddeus McCarthy, Vice Chairman and Player for Sarsfields Hurling Club

Thaddeus McCarthy, Sarsfields Hurling Club Player and Vice Chairman, Passes Away

Thaddeus McCarthy, a beloved member of the Sarsfields Hurling Club, passed away on [insert date]. He was a dedicated player and served as the club’s vice chairman.

Thaddeus was born and raised in [insert city/town] and developed a passion for hurling at a young age. He joined the Sarsfields Hurling Club in [insert year] and quickly became a valuable member of the team. Thaddeus was known for his skill, determination, and sportsmanship on the field, and his positive attitude and leadership off the field.

In addition to his contributions as a player, Thaddeus also served as the club’s vice chairman. He was instrumental in organizing events, fundraising, and ensuring the overall success of the club. Thaddeus was a beloved member of the Sarsfields Hurling Club community and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services for Thaddeus will be held at [insert location] on [insert date and time]. The club encourages all members to attend and pay their respects to a remarkable player and leader.

