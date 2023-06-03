Obituary of Thomas Byrd, Memphis – Owner and Broker of Byrd Realty Services, LLC

Thomas Byrd, Memphis Broker/Owner, Passes Away

Early Life and Education

Thomas Byrd, a beloved member of the Memphis real estate community, passed away on June 22, 2021. Born on January 11, 1955, he grew up in Memphis, where he attended Central High School. He went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee.

Career in Real Estate

Thomas began his career in real estate in 1981, working as a sales associate for a local firm. Over the years, he gained a reputation as a skilled negotiator and knowledgeable advisor, earning him numerous awards and accolades throughout his career. In 2005, he founded Byrd Realty Services, LLC, where he served as the Broker/Owner until his passing. Under his leadership, the firm became one of the most respected and successful real estate companies in the Memphis area.

Community Involvement

In addition to his successful career in real estate, Thomas was deeply committed to his community. He served on the board of several local organizations, including the Memphis Area Association of Realtors and the Germantown Chamber of Commerce. He was also a dedicated member of his church and volunteered his time and resources to various charitable causes.

Remembering Thomas Byrd

Thomas will be remembered by his colleagues, clients, and friends as a kind and generous man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was known for his infectious smile, his sense of humor, and his unwavering commitment to his clients. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Final Thoughts

Thomas Byrd’s passing is a great loss to the Memphis real estate community and the city as a whole. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the countless contributions he made to the industry he loved. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Thomas.

