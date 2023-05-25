Obituary of Toby Maykuth in Smithfield

Toby Maykuth: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Career

Toby Maykuth, a longtime resident of Smithfield, passed away on July 10, 2021, at the age of 68. Born on March 20, 1953, Toby spent his formative years in Smithfield, where he attended Smithfield High School before earning a degree in journalism from the University of Rhode Island.

Toby began his career as a journalist at the Smithfield Times, where he quickly made a name for himself as a skilled writer and reporter. He went on to work at several other newspapers throughout Rhode Island, including the Providence Journal and the Newport Daily News.

Family and Personal Life

Toby was a devoted husband to his wife of 38 years, Karen, and a loving father to his three children, Sarah, David, and Emily. He was also a doting grandfather to his four grandchildren, who brought him endless joy and laughter.

In his free time, Toby enjoyed hiking in the nearby woods, reading mystery novels, and spending time with his family and friends. He had a quick wit and a warm personality that endeared him to everyone he met.

Legacy

Toby will be remembered for his passion for journalism and dedication to his community. He was a tireless advocate for truth and justice, and his reporting helped shed light on important issues affecting Rhode Islanders.

But Toby’s impact went far beyond his career as a journalist. He was a kind and generous person who always put others first, and his legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched.

Final Thoughts

Toby Maykuth will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. His passing is a great loss to the community, but his memory will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew him.

Rest in peace, Toby. Your legacy will live on.

