Obituary of Toby Maykuth, Teacher at Smithfield Elementary School

Toby Maykuth, a beloved teacher at Smithfield Elementary School, passed away on July 12th, 2021. He was a dedicated educator who touched the lives of countless students and colleagues during his 20-year career.

Early Life and Education

Toby was born on October 23rd, 1976, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and earned a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Penn State University.

Career

Toby began his teaching career at Smithfield Elementary School in 2001. He quickly became known for his boundless energy, infectious enthusiasm, and unwavering commitment to his students. He taught third grade for most of his career and was beloved by generations of students and their families.

Toby went above and beyond to make sure that his students received the best education possible. He was always willing to take on extra duties and volunteered for countless after-school activities. He also mentored new teachers and served on various committees at Smithfield Elementary.

Toby was passionate about teaching and loved nothing more than seeing his students succeed. He went out of his way to make sure that each and every one of his students felt seen, valued, and supported. He had a special knack for connecting with children and making learning fun.

Personal Life

Toby was a devoted husband to his wife, Sarah, and a loving father to his two children, Lily and Max. He was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing basketball in his free time. He was known for his infectious laugh, his love of music, and his kindness and generosity.

Legacy

Toby’s passing has left a profound impact on the Smithfield Elementary community and beyond. He will always be remembered as a compassionate and dedicated teacher who went above and beyond for his students. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the impact he had on education.

Conclusion

Toby Maykuth was a remarkable teacher, husband, father, and friend. His passing is a great loss to the Smithfield Elementary community and the world of education. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace, Toby.

