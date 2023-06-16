Obituary of Tommy Slaughter Sr – Beechmont Gas Station Shooting Ends in Death of Tommy Slaughter Sr

Tommy Slaughter Sr., Shot and Killed at Beechmont Gas Station

Tommy Slaughter Sr. was tragically found dead on Wednesday night after being shot at a gas station in Beechmont. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. and police are currently investigating the case.

Tommy was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by family and friends. He was known for his kind heart and willingness to help anyone in need. Tommy was also a devoted family man and a proud father of four children.

Tommy’s sudden passing has left his family and loved ones in shock and mourning. The community has come together to offer their condolences and support during this difficult time.

The Slaughter family has requested privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved Tommy. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

