Obituary of Tony Mcphee, Founder of Groundhogs, Passes Away Due to a Home Fall Accident

Tony Mcphee, Groundhogs Founder, Passes Away After Home Accident

Tony Mcphee, the founder and frontman of the British blues rock band Groundhogs, has passed away at the age of 75. Mcphee died on April 22, 2022, after sustaining fatal injuries from a fall accident at his home.

Mcphee formed the Groundhogs in the early 1960s and remained the band’s driving force throughout its various lineups and stylistic shifts. Known for his distinctive guitar playing and soulful vocals, Mcphee led the Groundhogs to critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase over the course of several decades.

In addition to his work with the Groundhogs, Mcphee released several solo albums and collaborated with other musicians. His influence on the British blues and rock scenes can still be felt today.

Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Mcphee’s life and legacy. He will be deeply missed by the music community and his many admirers around the world.

