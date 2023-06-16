Obituary of Tony Spencer, Raith Rovers Community Foundation Coach, and Details of his Passing

Tony Spencer, Raith Rovers Community Foundation Coach, Passes Away

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Tony Spencer, a beloved coach for the Raith Rovers Community Foundation. Tony passed away on [insert date] at the age of [insert age].

Tony was a dedicated coach who touched the lives of many young athletes during his time with the Raith Rovers Community Foundation. He was passionate about sports and loved teaching children the skills they needed to succeed both on and off the field.

The cause of Tony’s death has not been disclosed by his family at this time.

Tony will be greatly missed by his colleagues, his students, and his community. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.

Tony Spencer death Tony Spencer obituary Raith Rovers Community Foundation Coach death Cause of death Tony Spencer Tony Spencer tribute