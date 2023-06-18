Obituary of Travis Bintrim, a New Castle Motorcyclist who tragically lost his life in an SUV collision, leaving a teenager injured.

Travis Bintrim, New Castle Motorcyclist Killed in SUV Crash, Teen Injured

Travis Bintrim, a 28-year-old motorcyclist from New Castle, lost his life in a tragic accident on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021. Bintrim was involved in a collision with an SUV, leaving a 16-year-old passenger on his bike injured.

According to police reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Cherry Lane. The SUV was making a left turn onto Cherry Lane when it collided with Bintrim’s motorcycle, causing fatal injuries. The 16-year-old passenger was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bintrim was known for his love of motorcycles and was a skilled rider. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the New Castle community.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Bintrim family and the teenager injured in this tragic accident.

Motorcycle accident Fatal crash New Castle news SUV collision Traffic fatalities