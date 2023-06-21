Obituary of Trent Mooney, Geauga County High School Alumnus Who Died in I-480 Accident

Trent Mooney Obituary

Geauga County high school graduate, Trent Mooney, passed away on Tuesday as a result of a fatal car accident on I-480. He was only 22 years old.

Trent was born on January 5, 1998, in Chardon, Ohio. He was a kind-hearted and easy-going young man who was loved by all who knew him. Trent was a proud graduate of Geauga County High School, where he excelled in academics and sports.

After high school, Trent pursued his passion for music and began performing at local venues. He had a natural talent for singing and playing the guitar, and his music brought joy to those around him.

Trent will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. He is survived by his parents, two siblings, and many extended family members.

A celebration of Trent’s life will be held on Saturday at Geauga County High School at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the Trent Mooney Memorial Music Scholarship Fund.

Rest in peace, Trent. Your memory will live on through your music and the love you shared with others.

