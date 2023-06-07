Obituary of Tyler Abel, GCU Student Passes Away, Demise of Tyler Abel, Tyler Abel’s Reason for Demise.

GCU Student, Tyler Abel, Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Grand Canyon University student, Tyler Abel. On August 31, 2021, Tyler Abel was found unresponsive in his dorm room. Emergency services were called, but Tyler could not be revived.

Tyler Abel was a sophomore at Grand Canyon University, studying Business Administration. Tyler was known for his kindness and willingness to help others. He was an active member of his community and served as a mentor to younger students.

The cause of Tyler Abel’s death is currently unknown and is being investigated by the authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Grand Canyon University has provided grief counseling services for students and staff who are affected by Tyler Abel’s passing. We encourage anyone who needs support to reach out to one of our counselors.

Tyler Abel’s legacy will live on through the positive impact he had on the GCU community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

