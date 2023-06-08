Obituary of Tyrell K. Havier – Killed in a Shooting Incident in the Vicinity of Grant Road

Tyrell K. Havier Dies in Shooting Near Grant Road

Tyrell K. Havier, aged 27, passed away on Friday night in a tragic shooting incident that took place near Grant Road. He was a resident of the nearby neighborhood and was known for his friendly and outgoing personality.

Tyrell was born on September 15, 1993, in Houston, Texas. He grew up in a loving family and graduated with a degree in Business Administration from the University of Houston. After completing his education, he worked as a financial analyst and was known for his exceptional analytical skills.

The sudden and unexpected loss of Tyrell has left his family and friends in shock and sadness. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, his love for sports, and his willingness to help others.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the family has requested privacy during this difficult time. A memorial service in honor of Tyrell will be held at a later date.

