Obituary of Vincent Budac, Optometrist at True North Optometry in Prince George BC, Passes Away

Obituary: Vincent Budac, Prince George BC

Vincent Budac, a beloved optometrist at True North Optometry in Prince George, BC, has passed away. He was a well-respected member of the community and touched the lives of many.

Vincent was born on July 10, 1960, in Vancouver, BC. He received his Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of Waterloo in 1984 and went on to establish his practice at True North Optometry in Prince George. Vincent was known for his dedication to his patients and his passion for helping them achieve optimal eye health.

Vincent is survived by his wife, two children, and countless patients who will miss him dearly. A memorial service will be held at True North Optometry on July 22, 2021, at 2:00 pm.

Vincent’s passing is a great loss to the Prince George community, and he will be remembered as a kind and compassionate optometrist who cared deeply for his patients.

