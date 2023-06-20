Obituary of Virginia Gargis Ridenour: Beloved Mrs. Ridenour, aged 92, passed away on June 16th

Obituary for Mrs. Virginia Gargis Ridenour

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mrs. Virginia Gargis Ridenour, aged 92, on Friday, June 16.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Mrs. Ridenour was born on September 12, 1928, in Birmingham, Alabama, and spent most of her life in the state.

She was a devoted member of her community and church, where she volunteered her time and resources to help those in need. Her kind and gentle spirit touched countless lives and will be remembered for years to come.

She is survived by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who will cherish her memory always.

A private family service will be held in her honor. Donations in her memory may be made to her favorite charity or organization.

