Obituary of Walter Koricaneck: Man Passes Away Following Four-Vehicle Collision on Highway 80 in Cochise County, AZ

WALTER KORICANEK OBITUARY

Walter KoricaneK, aged 62, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, after a fatal four-car crash on Highway 80 in Cochise County, Arizona.

According to the local authorities, the accident occurred when a driver lost control of their vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with three other cars, including the one driven by KoricaneK.

KoricaneK was immediately taken to the hospital with severe injuries, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries later that day.

KoricaneK was born on September 10, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a passion for cars and enjoyed working on them in his free time. He was also an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears.

KoricaneK is survived by his wife of 39 years, two children, and three grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community.

A memorial service will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona, on February 3, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Highway 80 accident Walter Koricnek crash Fatal car collision Cochise County traffic accident Arizona car crash news