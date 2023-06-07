Obituary of Wayne Smith, Father and Son Found Deceased; Firearms License Reinstated.

Wayne Smith Obituary

Wayne Smith, aged 49, was tragically found dead alongside his 15-year-old son on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. The incident occurred at their home in suburban Auckland, New Zealand.

Mr. Smith was a respected member of the community and worked as a tradesman. He was known for his friendly nature and willingness to lend a helping hand.

It has been revealed that Mr. Smith had his firearms license reinstated just a few months prior to the incident. The police have confirmed that two firearms were found at the scene, and they are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding their use.

The local community has been left in shock and disbelief at the tragic news. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Wayne Smith and his son during this difficult time.

