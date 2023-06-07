Obituary of Xander Fauser, a Senior Student at Colonel Crawford High School, Who Passed Away by Suicide.

Xander Fauser Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Xander Fauser, a senior student at Colonel Crawford High School. Xander passed away due to suicide on [insert date].

Xander was a beloved member of the Colonel Crawford community, known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was a talented athlete and musician, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Although Xander’s time with us was cut short, his impact on those around him will never be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Suicide prevention Mental health awareness Colonel Crawford High School Teenage suicide Coping with grief