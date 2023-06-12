Obituary of Xiao Zhao: Sydney Resident Dies in Southwest Sydney Shooting

Xiao Zhao’s Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Xiao Zhao, a 23-year-old man from Sydney who was tragically killed in a shooting in southwest Sydney on Tuesday evening.

Xiao was a kind-hearted and ambitious individual who had a bright future ahead of him. He had recently graduated from university with a degree in computer science and was looking forward to pursuing a career in the tech industry.

Xiao will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend who always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he met.

We ask that you please keep Xiao’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

