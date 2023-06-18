Obituary: Ofelia Santana, a 35-year-old Fresno woman, dies in car accident in Fresno County

Ofelia Santana, 35, of Fresno, Dies in Tragic Car Accident in Fresno County

On Monday, the community of Fresno mourned the loss of Ofelia Santana, a beloved woman who tragically lost her life in a car crash in Fresno County.

Santana was only 35 years old, but she had already made a significant impact on the lives of those around her. She was known for her kind heart and her willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

According to reports, the accident occurred when Santana’s car collided with another vehicle on the highway. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, Santana did not survive the crash.

Family and friends of Santana are devastated by her loss and are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. They remember her as a loving mother, daughter, and friend who will be deeply missed.

The community is invited to pay their respects to Santana at her funeral, which will be held at the Sacred Heart Church in Fresno. Details of the service will be announced at a later time.

The loss of Ofelia Santana has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew her, and her memory will forever be cherished by those who loved her.

