Obituary Performs Live at Granada Theater

LIVE Obituary at Granada Theater: A Night to Remember

On a chilly Friday night, metalheads from all over Dallas gathered at the Granada Theater to witness the legendary death metal band, Obituary. The night was filled with high energy and unforgettable moments that will be remembered by fans for years to come.

The Opening Acts

The opening acts set the tone for the night, warming up the crowd with their intense performances. The first band, Exmortus, brought their unique blend of thrash and death metal to the stage, showcasing their impressive guitar skills and erratic drumming. Next up was the death metal band, Midnight, who brought a high energy and frenzied performance that got the crowd moshing and headbanging.

The Main Event

As soon as the lights dimmed and Obituary took the stage, the crowd erupted into cheers. The band kicked off their set with “Redneck Stomp”, a fan favorite that got the crowd moshing and screaming along. The band’s energy was infectious, with frontman John Tardy’s growls sending chills down the spines of everyone in the audience.

Throughout the night, Obituary played a mix of classic hits and newer tracks, including “Slowly We Rot”, “Chopped in Half”, and “Brave”. The band’s performance was flawless, with each member showcasing their incredible skill and musicianship.

The Encore

After an hour-long set, the band left the stage to thunderous applause. But the crowd wasn’t ready to let them go just yet. Chants of “Obituary! Obituary!” filled the theater, and the band quickly returned to the stage for an encore.

For their final songs, Obituary played “Don’t Care” and “Dead Silence”, two tracks that had the crowd singing along and moshing harder than ever before. As the final notes of “Dead Silence” echoed through the theater, the band thanked the crowd and left the stage, leaving the audience wanting more.

The Aftermath

As fans filed out of the theater, the excitement and energy from the night lingered in the air. For many, it was the best concert they had ever been to, and they couldn’t stop talking about the incredible performance they had just witnessed.

Overall, the Obituary concert at Granada Theater was a night to remember. The opening acts were impressive, the main event was unforgettable, and the encore left fans wanting more. For metalheads in Dallas, this was a show that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Granada Theater Obituary event Obituary live performance at Granada Theater Granada Theater Obituary concert Obituary tour at Granada Theater Granada Theater Obituary show tickets